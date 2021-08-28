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Maxim Defense PDX ultimate concealed backpack carry
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73 views • August 28, 2021
This is the ultimate concealed backpack carry for the Maxim Defense PDX. All of the PDX-owning preppers would love this. It is just big enough. This fit is achieved without stretching the backpack and is comfortable to wear. You can see the banana clip has no trouble fitting. I believe this would still fit fine if you have a streamlight setup with a laser mounted to the top, front of the pistol and I plan on doing that soon. This 100% hemp bag is made by RAWGANIQUE which is an awesome organic hemp, cotton and flax linen clothing company that also sells many other things. I highly recommend this for the PDX. It says the height is 17 inches but diagonally is obviously larger. For only $99, you can minimally conceal your PDX without attracting attention.Tell Mike Adams to give this bag a try! Here is the link: https://rawganique.com/collections/hemp-linen-bags/products/unlined-hemp-backpack-massachusetts
BTC: 36QPU5nJyNJ5iTJFw2JgEmL2yx3qXEK1a7
BTC: 36QPU5nJyNJ5iTJFw2JgEmL2yx3qXEK1a7
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