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HIBBELER PRODUCTIONS: The Plannedemic! (Deny Fear)
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35 views • August 25, 2020
11. juni 2020· DENY fear
https://www.facebook.com/Neagafrica/
https://www.facebook.com/Neagafrica/videos/2567578233455348/
Briefly, the story goes that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has actively funded various developments in microbiology in the past. Since at least 2015, Bill Gates has spoken in public about a coming epidemic, and since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, he has been an enthusiast both for the development of vaccines and tracking tools needed to control quarantine violators. Is this a simple coincidence?
Donald Trump presidential campaign Roger Stone declared that “Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate … He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people.”
Earlier in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, US Attorney General William Barr declared that he is “concerned” about Bill Gates’ idea of “developing digital certificates that would certify that individuals, American citizens, have an immunity to this virus and potentially other viruses going forward to then facilitate travel and work and so forth.”
On March 18, 2020 Gates called for the establishment of a “national tracking system” and even “some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it”.
At the same time, Bill Gates is actively financing the creation of some “miracle-vaccine” which will supposedly save the world from the virus. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that “normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population”.
On February 9, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a declaration granting complete immunity from legal liability for coronavirus countermeasures. That means that “certain drugs and devices that are intended to be countermeasures against the COVID-19 virus are immune from suit and liability under federal and state law.” In other words, if someone dies from Bill Gates’ vaccine, the family will not be able to sue them.
Naturally, it will prove very very profitable for the pharmaceutical companies that produce a vaccine.
Bill Gates’ interest in vaccines, against the coronavirus and otherwise, should be somewhat surprising for anyone who knows about Gates’ Malthusian belief in the necessity of reducing the world’s population. Population control is a major priority for Gates and his wife Melinda, who finance “family planning” centers (i.e. institutions that provide abortion and contraception) around the world.
Gates promotes total vaccination, and with it the products of American pharmaceutical companies. Given the situation, he can even afford to oppose the rise in drug prices during the coronavirus: demand that has soared to heaven will still bring Big Pharma fabulous profits at almost any price.
Sometimes, however, the price is human death. Thus, in 2010, an American NGO – Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), vaccinated poor women in rural India without their consent with a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine. Later, some of these women died (at least 7). An investigation by the local NDO Sama found that as many as 120 girls experienced adverse reactions such as epileptic seizures, severe stomach ache, headaches and mood swings. Some of them committed suicide as a result.
The authorities claimed that the deaths of 7 girls had nothing to do with vaccination, although no proper autopsies were conducted. In the context of those deaths classified as suicide, the investigators found that the HPV vaccine could indeed have played some role in fostering suicidal ideation. It is worth mentioning that these were observation studies: in other words, these Indian women were used as guinea pigs. The study was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).
In 2010 experimental malaria vaccine testing in Africa funded by Gates Foundation killed 151 children. The side effects, including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions, were diagnosed in 1,046 from about 6000 vaccinated. Another vaccine, “MenAfriVac”, promoted by the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, caused paralysis in at least 40 children in northern Chad in 2012.
The WHO, which receives huge donations from the Gates Foundations was caught chemically sterilizing Kenyan women with a supposed “tetanus” vaccine.
Note: Not room for all txt, sorry...
#coronavirus #coronapandemic #coronahysteria #virushoax #theplague #2020 #modernsciencefraud #evolutionaryfairytales #fearpropaganda #newworldorderagenda #depopulationagenda #vaccineindustry #bigpharma #eugenics
Source: Hibbeler Productions > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrZjaQZLQ9Y
https://www.facebook.com/Neagafrica/
https://www.facebook.com/Neagafrica/videos/2567578233455348/
Briefly, the story goes that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has actively funded various developments in microbiology in the past. Since at least 2015, Bill Gates has spoken in public about a coming epidemic, and since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, he has been an enthusiast both for the development of vaccines and tracking tools needed to control quarantine violators. Is this a simple coincidence?
Donald Trump presidential campaign Roger Stone declared that “Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate … He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people.”
Earlier in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, US Attorney General William Barr declared that he is “concerned” about Bill Gates’ idea of “developing digital certificates that would certify that individuals, American citizens, have an immunity to this virus and potentially other viruses going forward to then facilitate travel and work and so forth.”
On March 18, 2020 Gates called for the establishment of a “national tracking system” and even “some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it”.
At the same time, Bill Gates is actively financing the creation of some “miracle-vaccine” which will supposedly save the world from the virus. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that “normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population”.
On February 9, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a declaration granting complete immunity from legal liability for coronavirus countermeasures. That means that “certain drugs and devices that are intended to be countermeasures against the COVID-19 virus are immune from suit and liability under federal and state law.” In other words, if someone dies from Bill Gates’ vaccine, the family will not be able to sue them.
Naturally, it will prove very very profitable for the pharmaceutical companies that produce a vaccine.
Bill Gates’ interest in vaccines, against the coronavirus and otherwise, should be somewhat surprising for anyone who knows about Gates’ Malthusian belief in the necessity of reducing the world’s population. Population control is a major priority for Gates and his wife Melinda, who finance “family planning” centers (i.e. institutions that provide abortion and contraception) around the world.
Gates promotes total vaccination, and with it the products of American pharmaceutical companies. Given the situation, he can even afford to oppose the rise in drug prices during the coronavirus: demand that has soared to heaven will still bring Big Pharma fabulous profits at almost any price.
Sometimes, however, the price is human death. Thus, in 2010, an American NGO – Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), vaccinated poor women in rural India without their consent with a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine. Later, some of these women died (at least 7). An investigation by the local NDO Sama found that as many as 120 girls experienced adverse reactions such as epileptic seizures, severe stomach ache, headaches and mood swings. Some of them committed suicide as a result.
The authorities claimed that the deaths of 7 girls had nothing to do with vaccination, although no proper autopsies were conducted. In the context of those deaths classified as suicide, the investigators found that the HPV vaccine could indeed have played some role in fostering suicidal ideation. It is worth mentioning that these were observation studies: in other words, these Indian women were used as guinea pigs. The study was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).
In 2010 experimental malaria vaccine testing in Africa funded by Gates Foundation killed 151 children. The side effects, including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions, were diagnosed in 1,046 from about 6000 vaccinated. Another vaccine, “MenAfriVac”, promoted by the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, caused paralysis in at least 40 children in northern Chad in 2012.
The WHO, which receives huge donations from the Gates Foundations was caught chemically sterilizing Kenyan women with a supposed “tetanus” vaccine.
Note: Not room for all txt, sorry...
#coronavirus #coronapandemic #coronahysteria #virushoax #theplague #2020 #modernsciencefraud #evolutionaryfairytales #fearpropaganda #newworldorderagenda #depopulationagenda #vaccineindustry #bigpharma #eugenics
Source: Hibbeler Productions > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrZjaQZLQ9Y
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