AnsarAllah’s, wreckage of the downed MQ-9 drone they shot down yesterday.

AnsarAllah’s media page published footage showing the wreckage of the downed MQ-9 drone they shot down yesterday.

This is the 16th downed MQ-9 since October 7th 2023. And the 20th in general.

Adding from today just reported, dated from now April 2nd over there:

Houthis say they targeted USS Harry Truman THREE times in 24 hours

This and other ships in the Red Sea were attacked using cruise missiles and drones, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement said.

💬 “This operations will not stop until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade lifted,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated.