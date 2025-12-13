BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BELIEVERS, AS ISAAC WAS, ARE CHILDREN OF PROMISE 2, Gal 4:1-31; Gen 21:8-21; Isai 2:1-4, 20251210
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
5 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Genesis 21:8-21:

And the child grew, and was weaned: and Abraham made a great feast the same day that Isaac was weaned.

And Sarah saw the son of Hagar the Egyptian, which she had born unto Abraham, mocking.

10 Wherefore she said unto Abraham, Cast out this bondwoman and her son: for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son, even with Isaac.

11 And the thing was very grievous in Abraham's sight because of his son.

12 And God said unto Abraham, Let it not be grievous in thy sight because of the lad, and because of thy bondwoman; in all that Sarah hath said unto thee, hearken unto her voice; for in Isaac shall thy seed be called.

13 And also of the son of the bondwoman will I make a nation, because he is thy seed.

14 And Abraham rose up early in the morning, and took bread, and a bottle of water, and gave it unto Hagar, putting it on her shoulder, and the child, and sent her away: and she departed, and wandered in the wilderness of Beersheba.

15 And the water was spent in the bottle, and she cast the child under one of the shrubs.

16 And she went, and sat her down over against him a good way off, as it were a bow shot: for she said, Let me not see the death of the child. And she sat over against him, and lift up her voice, and wept.

17 And God heard the voice of the lad; and the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said unto her, What aileth thee, Hagar? fear not; for God hath heard the voice of the lad where he is.

18 Arise, lift up the lad, and hold him in thine hand; for I will make him a great nation.

19 And God opened her eyes, and she saw a well of water; and she went, and filled the bottle with water, and gave the lad drink. Amen! (Genesis 21:8-21)

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us: 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

