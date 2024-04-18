The Real Motive Behind Sex Education in Schools

Audrey Werner from the Matthew XVIII Group will be here to talk about the sex education message, where it comes from and what the true intent behind the message is.





The Matthew XVIII Group: https://www.matthewxviii.org/





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN





















☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson