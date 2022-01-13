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Inheritance Of Grandchildren And The Wise - Proverbs 13:22 (NIV)
22 A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children,
but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The wise leave an inheritance to their grandchildren.
The wicked leave everything to the wise.
So wise up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bdfz6t3t
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