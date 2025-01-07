Ex-Independent Member of UK Parliament Andrew Bridgen on Nigel Farage

"Nigel Farage...I told him everything about the C19 vaccines 22 months ago and he, very disappointingly, said he didn't want to talk about it and I shouldn't be talking about it," Bridgen says. "And, I'm afraid, that tells you all you need to know about Nigel Farage."



Independent Member of UK Parliament Andrew Bridgen describes for Liz Gunn, how Nigel Farage, a British politician and broadcaster who has been the leader of Reform U.K. since June 2024, is a "character" playing a part in order to hold up the "uniparty system."



