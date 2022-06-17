WHAT IS CDS? EXPLAINED BY ANDREAS KALCKER MAY-2022

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In this video, Dr. h.c. Andreas Kalcker explains in a clear and simple way what Chlorine Dioxide Solution is.
In addition, Andreas shows facts and scientific data about the molecule of Chlorine Dioxide Solution.
Finally, you'll see how and why CDS works, and much more. All of this based on scientific studies and measured data.
For more information about Chlorine Dioxide Solution, visit:
comusav.com/en
andreaskalcker.com
forbiddenhealth.com
theuniversalantidote.com