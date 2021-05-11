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Truth about Vaccine Requirements for Work & School – Ledger Report 1125
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32 views • May 11, 2021
It is against federal law and the United States Constitution to require anyone to get one of the vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus in order to attend school, be employed at a job, or enter government facilities. These would be tantamount to unconstitutional Vaccine Passports! This is crucial information that you must know including the reasons why it’s illegal. Graham Ledger speaks with citizens’ rights attorney Leigh Dundas about how to legally push-back against these lawless mandates!
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