Zelensky may call cease fire to stop bloody conflict. Ukraine is failing and suffering heavy casualities.
perception is reality
Published 14 hours ago

The United States reportedly thinks that Ukraine’s counteroffensive will stop in about 6-7 weeks. A report in The Economist states that "there are private disagreements over how much progress can be made in that time." The report says one viewpoint is that "Ukraine’s army, having thrown in most of its reserves prior to breaking the second line of Russia’s defenses and taking heavy casualties attempting to breach it, is unlikely to get far."

