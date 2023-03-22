Create New Account
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 SAMEK
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 16 hours ago |

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

113 SAMEK. I hate the double-minded, But I love Your law.

114 You are my hiding place and my shield; I hope in Your word.

115 Depart from me, you evildoers, For I will keep the commandments of my God!

116 Uphold me according to Your word, that I may live; And do not let me be ashamed of my hope.

117 Hold me up, and I shall be safe, And I shall observe Your statutes continually.

118 You reject all those who stray from Your statutes, For their deceit is falsehood.

119 You put away all the wicked of the earth like dross; Therefore I love Your testimonies.

120 My flesh trembles for fear of You, And I am afraid of Your judgments.

(Ps. 119:113-120 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading

