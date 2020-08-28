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Tactical PE Video Lesson Build Your Upper Back For Amazing Antifa Takedowns!
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45 views • August 28, 2020
Today we show you how to do one of the staple exercises in just about any Tactical strength and conditioning program.
Then how it may apply as recent footage of Portland Police taking down Antifa rioters shows you how important it is for every law-abiding man, woman, and child to build tactical muscle and we all must do it now!
Part 1 Barbell Bent-Over Lat Row (BUILD YOUR BACK)
Don't think about pulling with your arms, just drive with your elbows.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part 2 Epic Award for awesome takedown of Portland rioter during multiple arrests tactics by the cops.
Portland Police officer launched a sprint from afar and ran down an Antifa rioter, resulting in an awesome takedown and arrest. Several arrests followed as cops are becoming increasingly tougher on the agitators and rioters.
Source: Twitter @PDocumentarians
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Then how it may apply as recent footage of Portland Police taking down Antifa rioters shows you how important it is for every law-abiding man, woman, and child to build tactical muscle and we all must do it now!
Part 1 Barbell Bent-Over Lat Row (BUILD YOUR BACK)
Don't think about pulling with your arms, just drive with your elbows.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part 2 Epic Award for awesome takedown of Portland rioter during multiple arrests tactics by the cops.
Portland Police officer launched a sprint from afar and ran down an Antifa rioter, resulting in an awesome takedown and arrest. Several arrests followed as cops are becoming increasingly tougher on the agitators and rioters.
Source: Twitter @PDocumentarians
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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