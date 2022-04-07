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The World Witnessed yet Another Crime by the Ukrainian Authorities in the Town of 'Bucha' - Russian FM spox - RT English 040622
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31 views • April 07, 2022
Thanks to RT. No to censorship!
Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova breaks down what happened in Bucha after the Russian military forces left
Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova breaks down what happened in Bucha after the Russian military forces left
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