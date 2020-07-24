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How They Are Lying to Enslave Us
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72 views • July 24, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains how governments are using psychological tricks created by the military to terrify their populations into obedience. He also criticises a senior British police officer for encouraging people to shame those not wearing masks. And he explains how the United Nations is using Agenda 21 to push us towards a Global Reset. Finally, he provides evidence of a plan to combine all religions into a Global Church.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
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