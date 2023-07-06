Create New Account
THIS WAS STANDARD CURRICULUM FOR ALL STUDENTS PRIOR TO ITS REMOVAL FROM LIBRARIES IN 1967
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

Essential information about information. This was standard media curriculum for all high school students across America prior to this film’s removal from libraries and schools in 1967.


💥 Despotism; “Questions are not encouraged”


If Americans (or any people) were taught this growing up we wouldn’t have so many gullible brainwashed indoctrinated people today running around doing stupid things like allowing others to inject them with deadly vaccines.

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


