THIS WAS STANDARD CURRICULUM FOR ALL STUDENTS PRIOR TO ITS REMOVAL FROM LIBRARIES IN 1967

Essential information about information. This was standard media curriculum for all high school students across America prior to this film’s removal from libraries and schools in 1967.
💥 Despotism; “Questions are not encouraged”
If Americans (or any people) were taught this growing up we wouldn’t have so many gullible brainwashed indoctrinated people today running around doing stupid things like allowing others to inject them with deadly vaccines.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.