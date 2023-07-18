Create New Account
CC34 Professor Comments on Nefarious - The End is Near!
Truth that Matters
Professor Truth decodes the movie Nefarious w commentary.  This is extreme and really brings forward the game plan against God and his children.  Most people do not even know they are in a war and that is why they are losing!  This is a must see and share!   PT

