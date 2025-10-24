MEN OF LAW Podcast 14 with Jeffrey Prather

🔥 Episode 14! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Jeffrey Prather, retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, ex-DEA Special Agent, and retired major in the U.S. Army. Jeffrey provides some valuable insight into the Charlie Kirk shooting based on his experience as a military officer, firearms expert, and criminal investigator. Jeffrey then shifts gears and opens up about his spiritual training with an Apache Medicine Man when he was a college student in Tucson, Arizona which is chronicled in his book Initiation: Boys are Born, Men are Trained. He also wrote Chase: Terror on the Border.





https://jeffreyprather.com





https://www.amazon.com/Initiation-Trained-Journey-Apache-Medicine/dp/1577332547/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2C0BO646AYDD6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FSM9ngry14DT9Sls0jo_vsglzW49zzR46hqkNz30OcplgMAGwkK6SlhcB188cUvZU-6bKyTMd2SoeqTrOWdJddjG9-qBd4i2500LkgmUmfbvFLmlpINDflFFVDKG4iM0YCQxG3hojsMxQccByhIb15Olvpai5wGjv_V1pB43VoB3gYTkKfQ4PndJd7Hi2VseT4Bi7ew_mDg8LoX2BAr-4_ocNhxDecHhkyK6douGPz0._jCztlVYd_sqk9y1KjH1UaIrxglVBptAMteENHXRVds&dib_tag=se&keywords=jeffrey+prather&qid=1761161433&sprefix=jeffrey+prather%2Caps%2C167&sr=8-1





Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference.





