MEN OF LAW Podcast 14 with Jeffrey Prather

🔥 Episode 14! 🔥
In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Jeffrey Prather, retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, ex-DEA Special Agent, and retired major in the U.S. Army. Jeffrey provides some valuable insight into the Charlie Kirk shooting based on his experience as a military officer, firearms expert, and criminal investigator. Jeffrey then shifts gears and opens up about his spiritual training with an Apache Medicine Man when he was a college student in Tucson, Arizona which is chronicled in his book Initiation: Boys are Born, Men are Trained. He also wrote Chase: Terror on the Border.
Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference.
