BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MEN OF LAW Podcast 14 with Jeffrey Prather
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 20 hours ago

🔥 Episode 14! 🔥


In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Jeffrey Prather, retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, ex-DEA Special Agent, and retired major in the U.S. Army. Jeffrey provides some valuable insight into the Charlie Kirk shooting based on his experience as a military officer, firearms expert, and criminal investigator. Jeffrey then shifts gears and opens up about his spiritual training with an Apache Medicine Man when he was a college student in Tucson, Arizona which is chronicled in his book Initiation: Boys are Born, Men are Trained. He also wrote Chase: Terror on the Border.


https://jeffreyprather.com


https://www.amazon.com/Initiation-Trained-Journey-Apache-Medicine/dp/1577332547/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2C0BO646AYDD6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FSM9ngry14DT9Sls0jo_vsglzW49zzR46hqkNz30OcplgMAGwkK6SlhcB188cUvZU-6bKyTMd2SoeqTrOWdJddjG9-qBd4i2500LkgmUmfbvFLmlpINDflFFVDKG4iM0YCQxG3hojsMxQccByhIb15Olvpai5wGjv_V1pB43VoB3gYTkKfQ4PndJd7Hi2VseT4Bi7ew_mDg8LoX2BAr-4_ocNhxDecHhkyK6douGPz0._jCztlVYd_sqk9y1KjH1UaIrxglVBptAMteENHXRVds&dib_tag=se&keywords=jeffrey+prather&qid=1761161433&sprefix=jeffrey+prather%2Caps%2C167&sr=8-1


Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference.


🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk


#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm

Keywords
movietraffickingkidnaping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy