Drivers Forced To Navigate Through ‘Russian’ MINES Laid Across a Bridge in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/31/2022 DRIVERS are forced to navigate their way through MINES laid across a bridge in Ukraine. The shocking video shows dozens of explosive devices scattered across the road in four rows, hampering flow of traffic and putting innocent lives in danger. It is not known when the video footage was filmed but according to Army Informa, the official twitter account of the Inform agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the video footage is from Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine.