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#45 Is Coming Back With the Roar of a Lion
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2006 views • May 16, 2022
Copyright © Veronika West & © Dr. Paul R Oebel
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/45-is-coming-back-with-the-roar-of-a-lion/
The Truth is being unveiled and will surely prevail in the midst of great turmoil and confusion. God’s redemptive Plan will be made known in the nations of the earth!
Veronika said, “I heard The Spirit say, ”Watch, for many Nations will fall in the midst of this great shaking and will never recover.
While others will rise and all Nations will be drawn to the brightness of their rising… watch! For My Glory is now invading, My Roar is awakening Nations to their true Kingdom Identity and Destiny!”
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/45-is-coming-back-with-the-roar-of-a-lion/
The Truth is being unveiled and will surely prevail in the midst of great turmoil and confusion. God’s redemptive Plan will be made known in the nations of the earth!
Veronika said, “I heard The Spirit say, ”Watch, for many Nations will fall in the midst of this great shaking and will never recover.
While others will rise and all Nations will be drawn to the brightness of their rising… watch! For My Glory is now invading, My Roar is awakening Nations to their true Kingdom Identity and Destiny!”
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