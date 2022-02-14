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Misinformation Situation: Woke World Weekend Wrap-Up! (2/12/22)
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20 views • February 14, 2022
Welcome to Woke World Weekend Wrap-Up Episode #2!
Topics on Today’s Broadcast:
Election meddling & misinformation: Can we confirm any integrity?
Freedom Rally roundup: what’s going on in Canada these days?
Following orders from authoritarians: when should you say no?
Is this the end for CNN? Can media empire regain its reputation?
Rethinking the political spectrum since start of the 21st century.
This week in COVID and much more!
From: The Next Level News
Follow Blake on Twitter: @Blake_Walley_
Topics on Today’s Broadcast:
Election meddling & misinformation: Can we confirm any integrity?
Freedom Rally roundup: what’s going on in Canada these days?
Following orders from authoritarians: when should you say no?
Is this the end for CNN? Can media empire regain its reputation?
Rethinking the political spectrum since start of the 21st century.
This week in COVID and much more!
From: The Next Level News
Follow Blake on Twitter: @Blake_Walley_
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