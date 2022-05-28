© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Financial analyst Martin Armstrong: “The West Needs World War III!”
Follow
0
Share
Report
155 views • May 28, 2022
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Western states have been rushing to supply Ukraine with weapons. Despite repeated warnings from Russia of drastic consequences, NATO continues to steer on a confrontational course and thus accepts a 3rd World War. Is it conceivable that a direct confrontation might even be wanted? See the assessment of the financial and geopolitician Martin Armstrong.
✓ www.kla.tv/22640
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22640
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.