DELIVERANCE, WEALTH AND CELEBRATION | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Greg Locke March 9, 2023

0-22:32

https://rumble.com/v2cjshq-should-you-see-come-out-in-the-name-of-jesus-movie-pastor-greg-locke.html









Greg Locke: LockeMedia.org









Kat Kerr’s Prayer: https://youtu.be/xQET69RN4CI









Nothing Hidden Ministries: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nothing-hidden-ministries/id950856443









Robin Bullock Church International March 12, 2023

43:12-49:26

1:13:32-1:13:48

https://facebook.com/events/s/sunday-morning-service-3122023/575246871337346/









Julie Green given March 3, 2023 and delivered on March 9, 2023

1:49-6:03

8:01-8:48

https://rumble.com/v2bxjpo-a-great-american-revolution.html









Kent Christmas Regeneration Nashville March 12, 2023

0-4:04

https://youtu.be/tmUZdwayI00









Decrees for 2023 Julie Green – Text DECREES to 40509









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









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