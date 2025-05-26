THE CAVE 🗿 AN ADAPTATION OF PLATO'S ALLEGORY IN CLAYMATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An excerpt from Plato's Republic, the 'Allegory of the Cave' is a classic commentary on the human condition. It is a story of open-mindedness and the power of possibility.
We have adapted and brought it to life by shooting thousands of high-resolution photographs of John Grigsby's wonderful clay animation. To learn more, visit http://platosallegory.com
*WARNING* Bullhead Entertainment, LLC is the copyright holder of this film. You may not re-upload, copy, edit, alter, create derivative works thereof, sub-license, rent or otherwise commercialize or use the footage in any manner other than sharing this video with the options below. If you wish to seek a license to use the film in any manner, you may inquire about an application for a license by emailing [email protected].
