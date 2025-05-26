BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE CAVE 🗿 AN ADAPTATION OF PLATO'S ALLEGORY IN CLAYMATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 16 hours ago

An excerpt from Plato's Republic, the 'Allegory of the Cave' is a classic commentary on the human condition. It is a story of open-mindedness and the power of possibility.


We have adapted and brought it to life by shooting thousands of high-resolution photographs of John Grigsby's wonderful clay animation. To learn more, visit http://platosallegory.com


*WARNING* Bullhead Entertainment, LLC is the copyright holder of this film. You may not re-upload, copy, edit, alter, create derivative works thereof, sub-license, rent or otherwise commercialize or use the footage in any manner other than sharing this video with the options below. If you wish to seek a license to use the film in any manner, you may inquire about an application for a license by emailing [email protected].


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69F7GhASOdM


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v7znz [thanks to http://www.critical-theory.com/watch-platos-allegory-cave-clay/ 🖲]


AltCastTV, VidGambit & Odysee thumbnail: https://makeagif.com/gif/the-cave-an-adaptation-of-platos-allegory-in-clay-geHLTl

