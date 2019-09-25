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Free Energy Basics Forbidden Tech Video Course Module 1
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334 views • September 25, 2019
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Today at FTW we are releasing our “Free Energy Basics” Forbidden Technology Video Module 1 for public viewing! You can watch the full video now on Youtube and Brighteon. This information has been highly censored so please help us spread the world by sharing this video!

Covered in this video:

Common misconceptions around Free Energy
Free Energy Defined
Energy Efficiency Defined
Planned Obsolescence
Overunity
Perpetual Motion
COP over 1
EMF and Back EMF
Faradays Law of Induction
Lens Law

Tivon and Naima have put their life’s work in the field of new energy technology development into their book and Video course “Forbidden Tech”. Among the many topics covered in this book, you’ll learn about free energy, patents, political scandals, murders and cover-ups, engineering basics, cars that run on water, surveillance, gang stalking, energy weapons, and viable solutions to protecting yourself against them. We’ve cut out all of the fluff, and brought you right to the heart of the matter.





This information has been brought to you by the Fix the World Organization. We depend on support from viewers like you in order to keep bringing you this highly censored information. We have several products and services that we know you are going to love. Please consider shopping with us to help support our cause. Thank you!
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringfree energysurveillancebioengineeringtargeted individualscointelproelectronic harassmentv2kalternative energygchqorgone energyfree energy generatorenergy weaponscold fusionqeg generatorwater powered cars
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy