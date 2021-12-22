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Astaxanthin – Help STOP Eye Damage With This Amazing Antioxidant
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76 views • December 22, 2021
Blue light from TVs, computers, and smart phones is taking an increasing toll on the health of our eyes, with research showing that irreversible damage is possible from long-term chronic exposure. The carotenoid nutrient class contains carotenes and xanthophylls; color pigments used by your eye for vision that are necessary for long term eye health. Specific examples include beta-carotene, lycopene, alpha-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-cryptoxanthin. In this video we review the most powerful carotenoid antioxidant of them all astaxanthin, and how it might be able to assist with serious eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
ARTICLE w/LINKs to BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING SOFTWARE:
https://www.geckoandfly.com/21437/blue-light-filter/
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Very much appreciated!
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Effects of blue light on the circadian system and eye physiology: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26900325/
2) Mechanisms of blue light-induced eye hazard and protective measures: a review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32763817/
3) Dietary Sources of Lutein and Zeaxanthin Carotenoids and Their Role in Eye Health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3705341/
4) https://askabiologist.asu.edu/rods-and-cones
5) The global state of cataract blindness: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27820750/
6) Physiology, Night Vision: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31424830/
7) Carotenoids of biotechnological importance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25326165/
8) Protective Effect of Astaxanthin on Blue Light Light-Emitting Diode-Induced Retinal Cell Damage via Free Radical Scavenging and Activation of PI3K/Akt/Nrf2 Pathway in 661W Cell Model https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32722441/
9) Mitochondrion-Permeable Antioxidants to Treat ROS-Burst-Mediated Acute Diseases: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4663357/
10) Immune-system activation depletes retinal carotenoids in house finches: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20435822/
11) Astaxanthin Inhibits Expression of Retinal Oxidative Stress and Inflammatory Mediators in Streptozotocin-Induced Diabetic Rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26765843/
12) Amelioration of ultraviolet-induced photokeratitis in mice treated with astaxanthin eye drops https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22393271/
13) Inhibition of choroidal neovascularization with an anti-inflammatory carotenoid astaxanthin: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18385091/
14) Suppressive effect of astaxanthin on retinal injury induced by elevated intraocular pressure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20457203/
15) Astaxanthin protects retinal ganglion cells from acute glaucoma via the Nrf2/HO-1 pathway: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33129943/
16) Clinical Applications of Astaxanthin in the Treatment of Ocular Diseases: Emerging Insights https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32370045/
17) Retinal Degeneration and Alzheimer's disease: An Evolving Link https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33023198/
18) Inhibition of choroidal neovascularization with an anti-inflammatory carotenoid astaxanthin https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18385091/
19) Intracranial pressure and glaucoma: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23733115/
20) https://www.britannica.com/science/retinitis-pigmentosa
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com;
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
ARTICLE w/LINKs to BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING SOFTWARE:
https://www.geckoandfly.com/21437/blue-light-filter/
Help support the channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Very much appreciated!
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Effects of blue light on the circadian system and eye physiology: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26900325/
2) Mechanisms of blue light-induced eye hazard and protective measures: a review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32763817/
3) Dietary Sources of Lutein and Zeaxanthin Carotenoids and Their Role in Eye Health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3705341/
4) https://askabiologist.asu.edu/rods-and-cones
5) The global state of cataract blindness: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27820750/
6) Physiology, Night Vision: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31424830/
7) Carotenoids of biotechnological importance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25326165/
8) Protective Effect of Astaxanthin on Blue Light Light-Emitting Diode-Induced Retinal Cell Damage via Free Radical Scavenging and Activation of PI3K/Akt/Nrf2 Pathway in 661W Cell Model https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32722441/
9) Mitochondrion-Permeable Antioxidants to Treat ROS-Burst-Mediated Acute Diseases: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4663357/
10) Immune-system activation depletes retinal carotenoids in house finches: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20435822/
11) Astaxanthin Inhibits Expression of Retinal Oxidative Stress and Inflammatory Mediators in Streptozotocin-Induced Diabetic Rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26765843/
12) Amelioration of ultraviolet-induced photokeratitis in mice treated with astaxanthin eye drops https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22393271/
13) Inhibition of choroidal neovascularization with an anti-inflammatory carotenoid astaxanthin: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18385091/
14) Suppressive effect of astaxanthin on retinal injury induced by elevated intraocular pressure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20457203/
15) Astaxanthin protects retinal ganglion cells from acute glaucoma via the Nrf2/HO-1 pathway: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33129943/
16) Clinical Applications of Astaxanthin in the Treatment of Ocular Diseases: Emerging Insights https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32370045/
17) Retinal Degeneration and Alzheimer's disease: An Evolving Link https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33023198/
18) Inhibition of choroidal neovascularization with an anti-inflammatory carotenoid astaxanthin https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18385091/
19) Intracranial pressure and glaucoma: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23733115/
20) https://www.britannica.com/science/retinitis-pigmentosa
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com;
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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