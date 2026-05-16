Hanta Virus Killed by 200ppm of Natural, NON-Toxic HYPOCHLOROUS ACID (Chemical name: HOCl), Part 1

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Video going over how, according to a Google search, natural, non-toxic hypochlorous acid (learn more at https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer ) is effective at killing Hanta Virus w/ a contact time of over 10 minutes.
To be able to afford to Safe, Non-Toxic Hanta Virus-, Mold/Mildew-, & COVID-19 Killers by Https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
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, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
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c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To kill Hanta virus & many other bad bugs w/ 200ppm of NATURAL hypochlorous acid, visit
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or
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @
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$AVE 10% by applying code:
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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of
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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:
[email protected] or [email protected]
219.789.7180
Boost your immune system & kill many virusus with far-infrared light by using the amethyst crystal/negative-ion Biomat Health Canada & USA FDA-registered medical device by RichwayAndFujiBio.com's
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM @
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OR
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To further have a strong immune system by BOOSTING your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
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Lastly, get great sleep to have a strong immune system by viewing my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
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