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Joe Dirt Biden - My Word as a Biden
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41 views • September 09, 2020
Maybe Joe Biden's False War Story Was a Lie. Or Maybe It Was Something Worse.
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a28869569/joe-biden-false-war-story-gaffes-cognitive-issues/
Joe Biden unapologetic after reportedly mistelling military story
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-war-story-vice-president-2020-presidential-candidate-unapologetic-after-mistelling-military-story/
As he campaigns for president, Joe Biden tells a moving but false war story
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/as-he-campaigns-for-president-joe-biden-tells-a-moving-but-false-war-story/2019/08/29/b5159676-c9aa-11e9-a1fe-ca46e8d573c0_story.html
#mywordasabiden #sleepyjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden # joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a28869569/joe-biden-false-war-story-gaffes-cognitive-issues/
Joe Biden unapologetic after reportedly mistelling military story
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-war-story-vice-president-2020-presidential-candidate-unapologetic-after-mistelling-military-story/
As he campaigns for president, Joe Biden tells a moving but false war story
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/as-he-campaigns-for-president-joe-biden-tells-a-moving-but-false-war-story/2019/08/29/b5159676-c9aa-11e9-a1fe-ca46e8d573c0_story.html
#mywordasabiden #sleepyjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden # joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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