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URGENT: Ten states face bills that would criminalize peaceful protest!!
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63 views • April 24, 2020
Lawmakers in ten states have recently proposed laws that would make it a serious crime to assemble in groups and express political dissent.
In Washington state, any protesters whom authorities deem “disruptive” could be charged with “economic terrorism.”[1] In Missouri, wearing a hood at a protest could be considered criminal identity concealment.[2] In North Dakota, drivers would be allowed to run over and kill protester with no legal liability, as long as it was done “negligently."[3]
The ten states considering these bills are: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Virginia, and Washington.
These bills are an urgent threat to free speech and patriotic dissent. Please Contact telling lawmakers in these states to reject these dangerous bills.
In Washington state, any protesters whom authorities deem “disruptive” could be charged with “economic terrorism.”[1] In Missouri, wearing a hood at a protest could be considered criminal identity concealment.[2] In North Dakota, drivers would be allowed to run over and kill protester with no legal liability, as long as it was done “negligently."[3]
The ten states considering these bills are: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Virginia, and Washington.
These bills are an urgent threat to free speech and patriotic dissent. Please Contact telling lawmakers in these states to reject these dangerous bills.
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