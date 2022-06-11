Myth of the 144,000 - The Magog Invasion - no graphics

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As a sequel to another video on The Magog Invasion (Precursor to the Nazi Invasion), Derrall discusses the role of the 144,000 of Revelation 7 & 14.
Although a presentation of this type would normally be enhanced with graphics, it was not possible at this time. Derrall hopes to re-upload the video at a later date with graphics.
Thank You for your understanding.