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Vegas Free Draw - Sociopath Beer Company - 3rd Testament
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SICK DEMOCRAT WI BREWERY OWNER Makes Chilling Social Media Post


Telling Customers He Won’t Be Able To Give Them “Free Beer” Because Trump Assassination Was Unsuccessful


Just hours after President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and key members of his Cabinet were rushed to safety during a shocking shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, one Democrat Wisconsin brewery owner couldn’t hide his disappointment.


Minocqua Brewing Company – a far-left operation in Minocqua, Wisconsin – allegedly took to Facebook (his Facebook post has now been deleted) to share his outrage that the latest attempt on President Trump’s life didn’t succeed. They even dusted off their disgusting “free beer all day the day he dies” promotion, with posts reportedly lamenting “we almost got #freebeerdays” and mocking the “marksmanship” of whoever tried to take out the President of the United States.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/sick-democrat-wi-brewery-owner-makes-chilling-social/



California Bishop Declares Bible ‘Problematic,’ Demands ‘Third Testament’


A liberal California-based bishop is drawing sharp criticism after demanding the creation of a “third testament” of the Bible and suggesting that portions of Scripture should be removed because they are “problematic.”


Yvette Flunder, leader of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland and presiding prelate of The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, made the remarks during a recent conference appearance.


The comments are igniting backlash from Christian leaders and commentators.


Bishop Calls Bible ‘Problematic,’ Suggests Removing Passages


Speaking at the 2026 Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Flunder acknowledged her comments would be controversial.


https://slaynews.com/california-bishop-declares-bible-problematic-demands-third-testament/



U.K. lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for anyone born after 2008


Rolling age ban means under-18s today will never be able to buy tobacco


Children in the U.K. who are 17 or younger, and anyone born in the future, will never be able to legally buy cigarettes after British lawmakers on Tuesday approved new stricter restrictions on smoking.


Those born after Dec. 31, 2008, will be banned from ever buying cigarettes under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.


The law, which is due to receive royal assent next ​week, also tightens controls on vaping, including banning sales of vaping and ⁠nicotine products to under-18s ⁠and restricting advertising, displays, free distribution and ‌discounting.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/uk-lifetime-smoking-ban-bill-2008-9.7173208



High Street mini-marts selling cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs, BBC secret filming reveals


Cocaine, cannabis, laughing gas and prescription pills are being offered for sale in mini-marts on UK High Streets, a BBC investigation can reveal.


They were readily offered to our undercover researchers who secretly filmed in shops across four neighbouring West Midlands towns.


One street we visited was described as “lawless” by an anonymous law enforcement source.


https://www.winnmediaskn.com/high-street-mini-marts-selling-cocaine-cannabis-and-prescription-drugs-bbc-secret-filming-reveals/

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