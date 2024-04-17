Create New Account
Iranian Born Elica Le Bon Lays Down the Facts of the Iran Israel Conflict on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Elica Le Bon, a prominent Iranian-American lawyer and TikTok influencer lays down fact after fact after fact in the face of people trying to spin the narrative.

Related Article/Video: Iranian-American Lawyer Slams Iran's 'Woke' Defenders: 'You Don't Speak for Us, We Want Peace!' - https://rairfoundation.com/iranian-american-lawyer-slams-irans-woke-defenders-you/

#FactsMatter, #TruthMatters #PrayforIsrael 🙏

