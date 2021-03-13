13.03.2021 M.I.B. Demo Copenhagen Denmark

[English below]Note: Og hvornår er Nok rent faktisk NOK ?Noget vi er nogle få der har råbt og skreget og offentligt dokumenteret i årevis...Folk kan demonstrere i årevis, men hvad vil det hjælpe?Jeg hart været med til demonstrationer siden 2016.Intet har det hjulpet.Det er stadig de samme fascister der sidder inde i Folketinget og styrer det hele.Helt uden at De stilles til ansvar.Samt hele Embedsfolkene - Embedsværket som arbejder i 'offentlig tjeneste/embede'i årevis sidder fastømret på derers taburetter.Også helt uden personligt ansvar over for at lovene overholders.Det samme med retssystemet som også er plumråddent og korrupt.Det lyder som en Kliché, men den er fandeme sand.Eliten holder hånden over hinanden.Med Dronningen som sidder som sidste 'ansvarlig' for bordenden og som styrer det hele.Research 'Grundloven Martin Tidsvilde'Noget jeg også har skrevet og dokumenteret i årevis.Og jeg er ikke en 'aktivist'Jeg er bare pissed over hvad der foregår.Der skal helt andre 'boller på suppen' for at vi kan få stoppet hvad det foregår.Demostrationer hjælper ikke...Der er Ingen konsekvens.De griner bare af 'pøblen' og giver os lov til at demonstrere,Der skal hel andre boller på suppen..Er du stadig i tvivl om hvad der foregår?Så se denne helt nye dokumentar af 'Øjenåbner' .Hen viser præcist hvad der foregår.De fascistiske satanister griner af os, Folket, hele vejen hen til banken.Og har gjort det i årevis."Follow the money"Dette handler ikke om religion, hudfarve, kultur, politiske tilhørsforhold eller nationalitet.Dette handler om systematiske forbrydelser imod menneskeheden.Hvornår er Nok rent faktisk NOK ?PLANDEMIØjenåbner - 2.3K subscribers9,232 views • Mar 10, 2021Source:Men In Black, Denmark "Nu Det Nok..!"Lørdag 13.03.2021 kl 19:00Hulgårds Plads2400 København NVDanmark- 722 'Deltager'- 1,5 tusind er 'interesseret'English:Note: And when is Enough actually ENOUGH ?Something we are a few who have been shouting and screaming and publicly documenting for years ...People can demonstrate for years, but what will it help?I have been involved in demonstrations since 2016.Nothing has helped.It is still the same fascists who sit inside the parliamentand and control it all.Without you being held accountable.As well as the entire Officials - The civil service who work in 'public service / office' for years are stuck on their stools.Also completely without personal responsibility for compliance with the laws.The same with the judicial system which is also totally plump and corrupt.It sounds like a cliché, but it's the damn true.The elite hold hands over each other.With the Queen who sits as the last 'responsible' for the end of the table and who controls it all.Research 'The Constitution Martin Tidsvilde' if tou dont believe me.Something I have also written and documented for years.And I'm not an 'activist'I'm just pissed off about what's going on.We need completely different 'buns on the soup' so that we can stop what is going on.Demonstrations do not help ...There is no consequence.They just laugh at the 'mob' and allow us to demonstrate.There must be a whole other buns on the soup ..Are you still in doubt about what is going on?Then watch this brand new documentary of 'Eye Opener'.It shows exactly what is going on.The fascist Satanists laugh at us, the People, all the way to the bank."Follow the money"And have been doing so for years.This is not about religion, skin color, culture, political affiliation or nationality.This is about systematic crimes against humanity.When is Enough actually ENOUGH?