Del BigTree at the HighWire





October 17, 2022





A one-off release of genetically modified mosquitoes, backed by funding from the Gates Foundation, in the Florida Keys last year had residents and environmental organizations up in arms. Now, the EPA is set to approve more releases in Florida and California. Could they one day be used as flying vaccines? A new study says yes.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1of1qp-mass-vaccination-through-gmo-mosquitoes.html