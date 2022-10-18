MASS VACCINATION THROUGH GMO MOSQUITOES?

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 17, 2022
A one-off release of genetically modified mosquitoes, backed by funding from the Gates Foundation, in the Florida Keys last year had residents and environmental organizations up in arms. Now, the EPA is set to approve more releases in Florida and California. Could they one day be used as flying vaccines? A new study says yes.
#MosquitoVaccines #Gates #Florida #California
POSTED: October 17, 2022
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