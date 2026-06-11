NOT GOD'S ISRAEL: Juan O Savin on the Political Creation Hiding in Plain Sight





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They told you it was about peace. They told you it was about religion. They told you Israel was biblical prophecy fulfilled. They lied.





In this exposé, Juan O Savin pulls back the curtain on the occult architecture of global control—a plan written in green ink and dedicated to Lucifer himself. Albert Pike's Morals and Dogma lays it out plainly: three world wars engineered to create a one world government. The cabal steps into the vacuum of destruction, out of chaos order, and rules the planet with their secret handshake organization.





Then there's Israel. Not God's creation. A political creation of moneyed parties—the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the City of London. The Balfour Declaration of 1917 was a handshake between Lords. The UN was a Rockefeller operation, built on Rockefeller-donated land, with a chapel called the Lucy's Chapel—named for Lucifer.





The plan: use Israel as a stumbling block to manufacture World War III around religious conflict. Step into the aftermath. Neutralize all three religions. Put a throne in Jerusalem. And sit a global ruler over humanity. The only person with the legal right to reign over Jerusalem as a royal? Prince William.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.