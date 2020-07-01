Jeremy before and after protocol 2017=2019

Just a short video I made today showing the tremendous improvement and how far Jeremy has come since he went on the CD protocol June 2018-June2019.Before and After protocol comparison:Weekly seizures - STOPPED/Completely ELIMINATED since October 2018Hourly screaming - Greatly reduced to only a few times a week for only a few minutes in duration.Self Injurious behavior (biting arms and hands) From daily to now only maybe 1x a week.Completely NON VERBAL since AGE 3 - Now Jeremy can say 7 words! Mom, more, no, yes, hot bye, pleaseWe are in a battle and would appreciate your prayers!Please like and share this video!And if you feel led, we would greatly appreciate any donation you would be willing to give to help us obtain legal representation to fight the attacks from NBC News, & Brad and Karrie Austin.We have a gofundme set up for this purpose!Check out our Bitchute channel where we will post our updates since YouTube wants to censor out protocols that actually work:If you would like to know more about the CD Protocol:Liberty Beacon article about our caseMy 2 rebuttle interviews with Israeli News LIve:An article that was written about who Brandy Zadrondzy really is and how she is attacking parents of vaccine-injured children: