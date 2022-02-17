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At US-Mexico Border, Rep. Mark Finchem Stands Up for the Defenseless
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0 view • February 17, 2022
In this episode of Unsilenced, host Heather Hobbs interviews Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem in the border town of McAllen, Texas. Behind them can be seen a huge gap in the incomplete border fence where the cartels — along with the sex slaves and children they exploit — can easily cross. Finchem describes the human tragedy, which is exacerbated by Biden’s open-border policy, but he does more than that. He also calls upon Americans “to rise up in a peaceful manner and take control of their government.”
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