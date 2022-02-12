Unlimited Power

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50 views • February 12, 2022
Someone needs to stop NY’s unelected ‘governor’ Kathy Hochul.
She wants total, never-ending control — to force people into quarantine.
More fun facts:
* She is a human-rodent hybrid.
* She gets bent when someone moves her cheese.
* She can eat an apple through a tennis racket (it’s her best parlor trick).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022
She wants total, never-ending control — to force people into quarantine.
More fun facts:
* She is a human-rodent hybrid.
* She gets bent when someone moves her cheese.
* She can eat an apple through a tennis racket (it’s her best parlor trick).
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022
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