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Many Uses of Baking Soda Full Video
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90 views • April 29, 2022
This is a few uses of Baking soda for health, home, gardening and beauty!
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I attempted to have this as my first e-commerce video but haven’t been successful with that process on brighteon yet! Feel free to give me any feedback for things that might fix the problem with uploading paid videos here! But If you enjoyed this video and have the ability to do so l donate to my channel my PayPal is [email protected] Every bit is greatly appreciated! I am working towards getting a homestead due to the third rent increase at my hone over the past year. Thus I am working for my own plot of land! Thank you all for your support!
I hope this information is helpful!
I attempted to have this as my first e-commerce video but haven’t been successful with that process on brighteon yet! Feel free to give me any feedback for things that might fix the problem with uploading paid videos here! But If you enjoyed this video and have the ability to do so l donate to my channel my PayPal is [email protected] Every bit is greatly appreciated! I am working towards getting a homestead due to the third rent increase at my hone over the past year. Thus I am working for my own plot of land! Thank you all for your support!
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