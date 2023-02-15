"Andre's Yard" + New Single Release

A Light hearted and fun song I wrote around 25 years ago - in contrast to the heavy darkness in the world today. Also, the announcement of my new single, "Like I AM" is scheduled for this Friday. You can check it out at most any audio digital online store, or streaming service.
Peace be with you - the peace that transcends all understanding.
