© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden Raid Cover-Up: The Battle for Transparency Has Just Begun!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses what needs to be done now that the Trump raid affidavit has been made public and how the battle for transparency about the raid has just begun.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1i3ch1-biden-raid-cover-up-the-battle-for-transparency-has-just-begun.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3