Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus, The Good, And The Wicked.
Proverbs 12:2 (NIV).
2 Good people obtain favor from the Lord,
but he condemns those who devise wicked schemes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus blesses the Righteous and condemns the Wicked.
