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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus, The Good, And The Wicked.
Proverbs 12:2 (NIV).
2 Good people obtain favor from the Lord,
but he condemns those who devise wicked schemes.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus blesses the Righteous and condemns the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yru5kw7h
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