Lebanon News Oct 15th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 10-15-24
AlHadath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcqVv5FuY74
الأخبار الليلة | قصف متبادل بين إسرائيل وحزب الله.. ونتنياهو يرفض وقف النار من جانب واحد في لبنان
News tonight | Mutual bombing between Israel and Hezbollah... and Netanyahu rejects a unilateral ceasefire in Lebanon