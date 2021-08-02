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Parenting for a Peaceful World - A Conversation with Robin Grille
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11 views • August 02, 2021
Robin Grille is a father, a psychologist in private practice with twenty years' experience, and a parenting educator. His articles on parenting and child development have been widely published in Australia and overseas. Robin's first book: 'Parenting for a Peaceful World' (2005) has received international acclaim and led to speaking engagements around Australia, USA and New Zealand. 'Heart to Heart Parenting' (ABC Books) is Robin's second book.
A passionate speaker and social change activist, Robin's extensive research has led him to feel that improved attention to babies' and children's emotional needs is the most powerful way to move societies toward sustainability and peace.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
A passionate speaker and social change activist, Robin's extensive research has led him to feel that improved attention to babies' and children's emotional needs is the most powerful way to move societies toward sustainability and peace.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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