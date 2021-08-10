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The max payout per Buzz (Version 2) : D.Buzz Video tutorial series
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D.Buzz the microblog built on the HIVE blockchain.
Video tutorial series
The max payout per Buzz (Version 2)
By default, the maximum payout per Buzz is set to 1 HBD. (Hive Backed Dollars). You do have the option to set this to any number that you wish.
If you set your maximum payout to zero, any rewards you make will be sent to the HIVE burn address, however, curators of your content will still receive their full reward.
If you set your reward to one HBD in the recommended setting, both you and the curators will receive the standard 50-50 split.
If you have your maximum payout set to one but your post earns more than this, both you and the curators will receive the standard 50-50 split on the maximum payout set as one. Anything above that maximum payout will be sent back to the rewards pool to be redistributed.
Thank you for viewing this video please reach out to us on discord ( https://discord.gg/xQ8Sf4ME )or leave messages in the comments with any questions.
Video tutorial series
The max payout per Buzz (Version 2)
By default, the maximum payout per Buzz is set to 1 HBD. (Hive Backed Dollars). You do have the option to set this to any number that you wish.
If you set your maximum payout to zero, any rewards you make will be sent to the HIVE burn address, however, curators of your content will still receive their full reward.
If you set your reward to one HBD in the recommended setting, both you and the curators will receive the standard 50-50 split.
If you have your maximum payout set to one but your post earns more than this, both you and the curators will receive the standard 50-50 split on the maximum payout set as one. Anything above that maximum payout will be sent back to the rewards pool to be redistributed.
Thank you for viewing this video please reach out to us on discord ( https://discord.gg/xQ8Sf4ME )or leave messages in the comments with any questions.
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