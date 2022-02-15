© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions raised for 'Freedom Convoy' SEIZED by Canadian government
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • February 15, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Donations seized by the Canadian government, their website hacked, calls for them to be labeled as a dangerous organization — what is happening to GiveSendGo? Glenn talks with Heather Wilson, Co-founder of GiveSendGo, to discuss the backlash her company is now facing after raising millions of dollars for the Canadian truckers and Freedom Convoy...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPd978TM-nA
Donations seized by the Canadian government, their website hacked, calls for them to be labeled as a dangerous organization — what is happening to GiveSendGo? Glenn talks with Heather Wilson, Co-founder of GiveSendGo, to discuss the backlash her company is now facing after raising millions of dollars for the Canadian truckers and Freedom Convoy...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPd978TM-nA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.