WEAR A HAT (A Tribute to Donald J. Trump)

WEAR A HAT

The audio track to this music- video began as an experiment to see what all 48 notes on the guitar would sound like when played all at once. It starts with one note (low 'E') and every 2nd beat another note is added chromaticity until all 48 notes sound as one huge mega wall of frequency. Weeks later my friends’ musical 10 year old daughter wanted to record a vocal track to it. She amazingly did the vocal track in one take making up the words on the spot. 'WEAR A HAT' was born. Whilst strange and obscure, this music-video clip is eerily entertaining with a touch of MAGA squeezed in at the end to top it all off. A bit of a tribute to D.J.Trump. ENJOY THIS CLIP. (music & visuals by FAILURE OF FEAR)