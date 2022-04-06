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"I am Coming on my own" - The Lie that Could Collapse the Cabal
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231 views • April 06, 2022
April 6, 2022 - Special Counsel John Durham is a stealthy sleuth. Hired by the Trump administration several years ago, Durham was tasked with investigating the Russia collusion narrative. His first indictment of Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann and the upcoming trial are pivotal moments for this house of cards. The next play will determine if the narrative can stand. At stake are the futures of Hillary Clinton, the upper echelon in the Obama FBI and Department of Justice, and possibly even President Biden and former President Obama.
The charge seems small: lying to the FBI. Is it enough to start such an avalanche?
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The charge seems small: lying to the FBI. Is it enough to start such an avalanche?
Thanks for watching and praying! See newsletter for all source work.
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
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