Steve Poikonen: Manufacturing Confusion & Controlled Opportunism in Alternative Media
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
233 views • 7 months ago

Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup discusses the state of the alternative and independent media which has to contend with manufactured confusion and controlled opportunism. He looks at the Mainstream Alternative Media and New Narrative Network. We examine the art of podcasting, content creation, and the new Independent Media Alliance. We also cover the new world order, the technocracy, counter-economics, creating our own culture, and more!


Websites

AM Wakeup https://amwakeupshow.com

AM Wakeup Linktree https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

IRA Battle for the Future: Part 5 The Indies https://youtu.be/mQwDv1EYKbQ


About Steve Poikonen

Steve Poikonen is an organizer, activist, documentary filmmaker, host of Slow News Day, co-host of AMWakeup, and contributor to Union of the Unwanted.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
nwonew world ordercontrolled oppositionindependent mediatechnocracyalternative mediaalt media
