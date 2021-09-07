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Sacha Stone on 5G, Fluoride, Glyphosate & Chemtrails [Chinese subtitle] 薩夏·史東談5G、氟化物、嘉磷塞、化學凝結尾對松果體的影響
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182 views • September 07, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Can 5G Radiation Harm Your Health | Sacha Stone〉，頻道「UI Media Network」，2020年4月26日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESia5TuzKY
原影片出處：〈Can 5G Radiation Harm Your Health | Sacha Stone〉，頻道「UI Media Network」，2020年4月26日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESia5TuzKY
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