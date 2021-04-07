© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ClearPhone Revolution ! Own YOUR Data and Digital Identity! No Tracking. No Spyware, Ads, or Malware
Follow
1
Share
Report
124 views • April 07, 2021
Set up Your Clear United Account to get inside information and buy ClearPhone products and US Service Plans, Here: https://www.clearunited.com/r/adamsiddhartha
With a ClearPhone you'll be able to talk, text, and use the internet and all of your favorite Apps with absolutely NO Spying, or Listening to you and your loved ones, No Ads, No Tracking your movements and who you come in close contact with (Contact Tracing...) and NO Pornography, ever! With ClearPhone there is not one ISP on Planet Earth that can hack inot your phone or walk in through the open backdoors in IOS and Google Android phones...because with ClearPhone there are NO BACKDOORS!
Even with your existing carrier and SIM card and the phone number you've had for years.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Server Systems and Dell Computer Corp Enterprise Servers now use an Operating System, called ClearOS that gives them total protection from hackers, vulnerable back doors, malware, spying and annoying ads . Their companies communicate with total security and safety. After 10 years and $250 Million in investment, ClearOS is FINALLY in a SmartPhone we call a Brilliant Phone, because it is! Take Back YOUR Digital Identity and Secure it for good, in this age of Crypto Currency and Pay Wallets and Bitcoin, Etherium and the like, Nobody will be able to watch your activities or spy on your keystrokes ever again! Guaranteed!
Set to Launch to North American and soon, the world, ClearUnited and ClearPhone is a Freedom movement you'll want to be a part of, with a Membership Association and many benefits therein too!
And, for those who want a home based business opportunity , this is THE Opportunity you've been waiting for , as Clear United is paying out a full 40% of Sales to Independent Affiliates , and you even get paid on your customers Monthly Phone and Data Plans. Residual Passive Income for you, to set you even MORE FREE than just digitally free.
US Plans are $40 Month for 2 Gig High Speed Data and Unlimited Talk & Text
$60 Month gets you 50 Gig High Speed Data & Unlimited Talk & Text.
$80 Month gets you Unlimited High Speed Data & Unlimited Talk & Text.
Canada and Mexico Plans coming soon!
Get Started Today by Signing up for a $1 Membership / Subscription at :
https://www.clearunited.com/r/adamsiddhartha
With a ClearPhone you'll be able to talk, text, and use the internet and all of your favorite Apps with absolutely NO Spying, or Listening to you and your loved ones, No Ads, No Tracking your movements and who you come in close contact with (Contact Tracing...) and NO Pornography, ever! With ClearPhone there is not one ISP on Planet Earth that can hack inot your phone or walk in through the open backdoors in IOS and Google Android phones...because with ClearPhone there are NO BACKDOORS!
Even with your existing carrier and SIM card and the phone number you've had for years.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Server Systems and Dell Computer Corp Enterprise Servers now use an Operating System, called ClearOS that gives them total protection from hackers, vulnerable back doors, malware, spying and annoying ads . Their companies communicate with total security and safety. After 10 years and $250 Million in investment, ClearOS is FINALLY in a SmartPhone we call a Brilliant Phone, because it is! Take Back YOUR Digital Identity and Secure it for good, in this age of Crypto Currency and Pay Wallets and Bitcoin, Etherium and the like, Nobody will be able to watch your activities or spy on your keystrokes ever again! Guaranteed!
Set to Launch to North American and soon, the world, ClearUnited and ClearPhone is a Freedom movement you'll want to be a part of, with a Membership Association and many benefits therein too!
And, for those who want a home based business opportunity , this is THE Opportunity you've been waiting for , as Clear United is paying out a full 40% of Sales to Independent Affiliates , and you even get paid on your customers Monthly Phone and Data Plans. Residual Passive Income for you, to set you even MORE FREE than just digitally free.
US Plans are $40 Month for 2 Gig High Speed Data and Unlimited Talk & Text
$60 Month gets you 50 Gig High Speed Data & Unlimited Talk & Text.
$80 Month gets you Unlimited High Speed Data & Unlimited Talk & Text.
Canada and Mexico Plans coming soon!
Get Started Today by Signing up for a $1 Membership / Subscription at :
https://www.clearunited.com/r/adamsiddhartha
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.